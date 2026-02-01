403
Costa Rica Holds General Elections on Sunday
(MENAFN) Costa Rica opened polling stations on Sunday for general elections, with up to 3.7 million citizens eligible to vote for the next president and members of the legislative assembly.
Voting began at 6 a.m. local time and will continue until 6 p.m., with ballots cast for the president, two vice presidents, and 57 congressional representatives for a four-year term. Citizens living abroad can vote at 49 consulates in 42 countries, with around 67,270 registered overseas voters able to participate between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time.
Although 20 presidential candidates are in the race, polls show the ruling Sovereign People’s Party candidate, Laura Fernandez Delgado, as the clear frontrunner. Seen as the political heir of outgoing President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, Fernandez enjoys strong support, with some surveys indicating up to 44% voter intention—enough to win outright in the first round under Costa Rican law, which requires at least 40%.
Fernandez’s platform emphasizes continuity of the current conservative government, focusing on economic growth and public security. Her closest rivals are Alvaro Roberto Ramos of the National Liberation Party at 9.2% and Claudia Dobles of the Citizen Agenda Coalition at 8.6%, according to recent polls.
