Qatar Charity Delivers Aid To 16,500 Albania Flood Victims, Provides Emergency Relief Assistance

Qatar Charity has delivered urgent humanitarian assistance to support families affected by floods that struck the regions of Durres and Kurbini in Albania, following days of heavy rainfall that caused extensive damage to property and infrastructure.

Qatar Charity's office in Albania moved swiftly in response to the disaster, co-ordinating with relevant government authorities to identify the most urgent humanitarian needs and the areas hardest hit.

The distribution was carried out in partnership with the Municipality of Durres, in the presence of Emriana Tsako, Mayor of Durres, and Ahmed Ibrahim al-Musnad, second secretary at the Qatar embassy.

During the event, Tsako expressed her appreciation for Qatar Charity's rapid response, affirming that the initiative forms part of a series of joint projects between the two sides in the health, social, and humanitarian sectors. She conveyed her gratitude, on behalf of the residents, for this support, which met critical needs at a particularly difficult time.

Al-Musnad affirmed the solidarity of Qatar with the Albanian people, especially during times of emergency, highlighting the depth of relations between the two countries and their ongoing co-operation across various fields.

Following the signing of a co-operation agreement between Qatar Charity and the Municipality of Durres, the distribution process commenced with 1,800 food parcels containing essential items, including rice, sugar, pasta, flour, oil, and other basic commodities, each weighing 25kg.

In addition, more than 1,500 winter blankets were distributed. The total number of beneficiaries of this emergency intervention reached 16,500 people, including more than 700 sponsored beneficiaries registered with Qatar Charity, comprising orphans and impoverished families.

The humanitarian effort aims to alleviate the living burden faced by affected families, promote the values of solidarity and humanitarian support during crises, and to highlight the spirit of effective partnership between Qatar Charity and official authorities in Albania in serving the most vulnerable groups.