Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For February 1

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 1, Trend reports. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to January 31. The official rate for $1 is 1,142,081 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,353,860 rials. On January 31, the euro was priced at 1,319,884 rials.

Currency Rial on February 1 Rial on January 31 1 US dollar USD 1,142,081 1,110,395 1 British pound GBP 1,563,566 1,524,196 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,478,242 1,440,181 1 Swedish króna SEK 128,071 125,238 1 Norwegian krone NOK 118,492 115,769 1 Danish krone DKK 181,503 176,731 1 Indian rupee INR 12,458 12,091 1 UAE Dirham AED 310,982 302,354 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 3,726,547 3,619,631 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 408,089 396,764 100 Japanese yen JPY 738,085 719,438 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 146,217 142,174 1 Omani rial OMR 2,965,319 2,885,291 1 Canadian dollar CAD 838,905 819,027 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 687,673 671,364 1 South African rand ZAR 70,646 69,223 1 Turkish lira TRY 26,279 25,528 1 Russian ruble RUB 15,054 14,642 1 Qatari riyal QAR 313,145 305,054 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 87,145 84,828 1 Syrian pound SYP 10,329 10,038 1 Australian dollar AUD 794,980 776,565 1 Saudi riyal SAR 304,555 296,105 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,037,449 2,953,178 1 Singapore dollar SGD 899,054 874,334 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 931,669 908,577 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 36,927 35,896 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 544 529 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 778,290 755,351 1 Libyan dinar LYD 181,862 176,808 1 Chinese yuan CNY 164,296 159,704 100 Thai baht THB 3,629,872 3,524,896 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 289,791 281,653 1,000 South Korean won KRW 789,586 768,459 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,610,834 1,566,142 1 euro EUR 1,353,860 1,319,884 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 227,463 220,652 1 Georgian lari GEL 424,225 412,788 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 68,051 66,187 1 Afghan afghani AFN 17,372 16,845 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 401,430 390,276 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 671,812 653,174 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,938,738 1,883,863 1 Tajik somoni TJS 121,401 118,900 1 Turkmen manat TMT 326,318 316,386 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,117 3,038

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,294,443 rials and $1 costs 1,534,475.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.59-1.62 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.89-1.92 million rials.