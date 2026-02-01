403
Iran Signals Progress in Efforts to Ease Tensions with US
(MENAFN) Iran’s senior security official has indicated that steps are being made to lower tensions with the United States after a period marked by sharp escalation.
In remarks shared on social media on Saturday, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, suggested that progress is underway, saying a “structured framework” for negotiations is “taking shape and moving forward.”
He also dismissed what he described as exaggerated media portrayals of conflict, brushing aside what he called the “manufactured hype of the media’s war narrative.”
Larijani’s comments come at a time of heightened diplomatic engagement involving several regional actors, with particular emphasis on mediation efforts aimed at bridging differences between Tehran and Washington and easing the broader standoff.
As part of these efforts, Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, traveled to Istanbul on Friday, where he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss regional developments.
Larijani also carried out a brief visit to Moscow, where he held undisclosed talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. While no details were released, the meeting itself was officially confirmed.
Relations between Iran and the United States have remained tense since protests broke out in Iran last month, followed by statements from US President Donald Trump in which he pledged to “come to the rescue” of protesters.
Earlier in the week, Trump said a large US naval force was heading toward Iran and warned that Tehran must immediately enter negotiations and give up its nuclear ambitions.
Iranian officials have repeatedly said they are open to talks, provided they are conducted on the basis of “mutual respect,” a position Araghchi reaffirmed after his discussions with Turkish officials on Friday.
