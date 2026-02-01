Russians Spread Fake News About AFU Unit Destruction On Train In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“The information spread by Russian propaganda resources about the alleged 'destruction of a train carrying personnel from the 17th Special Forces Center of the Military Law Enforcement Service' (MLES) in the Kharkiv region is not true,” the Military Law Enforcement Service said.

Russian media cynically and deliberately manipulate facts in an attempt to cover up terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure as“successful strikes on military targets.”

This is yet another attempt to justify crimes against Ukrainian citizens and mislead their own and foreign audiences.

“The report about the alleged 'transfer of the 17th unit of the MLES to prevent mass desertion among Ukrainian army units' is as much a fabrication and a lie as the statements of their 'paper leadership,' who have liberated Kupiansk and other locations on the front line for the hundredth time,” the VSP said.

At the same time, during an enemy attack on a train at the Barvinkove station in the Kharkiv region, among the civilians killed was a soldier from the 17th Center of the MLES, who was on his way to the area of operations.

Ruslan Nadich had been fighting since 2014 in the hottest areas and was awarded the“Golden Cross.” A cynical enemy strike took the man's life.

“The Russian Federation is once again demonstrating its true nature, using the deaths of people and attacks on civilian targets as a tool of lies and propaganda,” the MLES emphasizes, calling on citizens to trust only official sources of information and not to spread the enemy's fakes.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 27, Russian troops attacked the Barvinkove-Lviv-Chop passenger trai with strike drones. At the time of the enemy strike, there were 291 passengers on board.

As of the evening of January 28, fragments of the bodies of six people were found at the site of the Russian strike on the Barvinkove-Lviv-Chop passenger train in the Kharkiv regio n, and forensic examinations are ongoing.

Earlier, four people were reported dead and two wounded, with rescuers searching for four more.