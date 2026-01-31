Crmjetty Rolls Out Mobile App For Portal Users On Salesforce And Dynamics 365

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > California, USA – January 16, 2026 - CRMJetty has launched a new mobile app for organizations using CRMJetty customer or partner portals on Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365, enabling portal users to securely access their data anytime, anywhere.

Portal users can now pull up their data right from their phones, which comes in handy when they're out of the office. You can check records, tweak information, throw up documents, and handle your tasks-all with the same permissions you've got on the web version.

The app works natively on Android and iOS and basically gives you what the browser portal does, just in your pocket. The web portal's still your main hub, but now you've got this mobile option when you're bouncing between job sites, meeting clients, or working from wherever.

Security stays tight-same setup as before. Your role decides what you can see and touch, and everything moving between your phone and the system stays encrypted to keep the important stuff safe.

Want to slap your company's branding on it? You can do that. Businesses can put the app out there under their own name on both the App Store and Google Play Store. CRMJetty walks you through getting it ready, making sure it checks all the boxes, and pushing it live. Just know this is its own thing, separate from setting up the web portal.

If your organization's already using CRMJetty portals on Salesforce or Dynamics 365, you're good to grab the mobile app.

About CRMJetty

CRMJetty is a customer and partner portal solution provider that helps businesses extend the capabilities of Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365. With ready-to-deploy and customizable portal solutions, CRMJetty enables organizations to improve customer engagement, streamline partner collaboration, and deliver seamless self-service experiences. Serving global enterprises across industries, CRMJetty focuses on building scalable, secure, and user-friendly digital ecosystems.