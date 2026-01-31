Iran's Cash Payments To Citizens To Align With Inflation - President Pezeshkian

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The cash payment intended to improve the living conditions of citizens in Iran will be adjusted in line with inflation, the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during the speech at the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini, in Tehran on January 31, Trend reports.

According to Pezeshkian, the subsidy payments to citizens will continue on a monthly basis and will not be discontinued, with a central focus on safeguarding the purchasing power of the populace.

He emphasized that the Iranian government is committed to ensuring the equitable distribution of national resources among all citizens, adhering to the principle of fairness. This, he stressed, represents the government's steadfast stance on social justice.

Pezeshkian further underscored that eliminating rent-seeking behavior and corruption, alongside a more balanced allocation of the nation's resources, necessitates the cooperation of all state institutions. "It is untenable for one group to amass significant wealth through rent, while the general populace struggles with their living conditions," he remarked.

The president expressed hope that the current situation in Iran will be resolved through unity and solidarity.

According to the Iranian government, until now, the country has been subsidizing the import of several essential products and medical supplies into the country with foreign currency at low prices. This has led to rent-seeking and corruption in the country, and as a result, citizens have not been able to benefit from the allocated subsidies. On this basis, each citizen receives 10 million rials (about $9) worth of funds from the government to purchase essential products every month. The government's program, which is intended to support the living conditions of citizens, actually creates competition in the market.