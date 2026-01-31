Swiss Residential Property Prices Surged In 2025

The Swiss house price index (Impi) rose by an average of 4.6% last year, according to figures released on Friday by the Federal Statistical Office. By way of comparison, inflation was +0.2%.

In the fourth quarter alone, Impi was up 0.5% on the previous quarter and 3.9% year-on-year, at 125 points.

+ Is Switzerland repeating England's housing mistakes?

For single-family homes, the increase was 0.4% quarter-on-quarter and +5.0% year-on-year. The sub-index stood at 125.6 points. Prices rose the most in the urban municipalities of a large conurbation (+1.9%), while they fell the most in the urban municipalities of a medium-sized conurbation (-1.6%), according to the press release.

Prices for owner-occupied flats rose in intermediate municipalities (+2.4%) and fell only in the urban municipalities of a large conurbation (-1.4%). The sub-index rose by 0.6% or 3.0% over one year to 124.4 points.

Adapted from French by AI/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....