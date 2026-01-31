Pioneering Swiss Organic Wholesaler Goes Bust

Chairman of the board of directors Kaspar Ramseier confirmed corresponding media reports on Saturday. One of the reasons for the bankruptcy is a drop in sales at the organic speciality shops and restaurants supplied. This led to lower order volumes.

Other reasons for the end include competition from discounters entering the market with cheaper organic products as well as a general decline in purchasing power and greater price sensitivity among consumers. Ultimately, the company was no longer able to cover its fixed costs, it said.

According to the company, Horai supplied around 150 businesses. Founded in 1984, the company was regarded as a pioneer of the organic scene and was owned by producers, suppliers, customers and employees. It followed strict ecological principles, such as limiting daily delivery distances to a maximum of 100 kilometres.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....