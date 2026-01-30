Traffic Alert: Heavy Vehicles Collide On E311 Causing Massive Tailback

PUBLISHED: Fri 30 Jan 2026, 4:44 PM UPDATED: Fri 30 Jan 2026, 5:44 PM



Motorists experienced delays of at least 40 minutes due to the accident, as vehicles were moving at snail's pace

Dubai Police have warned residents of a traffic accident causing obstruction on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in the direction towards Sharjah.

The police urged motorists to exercise caution and vigilance while approaching the area.

According to a motorist on the road, the accident was caused by the collision of three heavy vehicles, including a cement mixer and a truck. A trailer carrying 4-5 cars had also stopped on the last lane.

The accident on E311 caused massive tailback near exit-24 toward Al Khail. The last two lanes on the right before Exit 24 were closed due to the accident. The digital board on highway showed 'Accident, drive slow'.

Motorists experienced delays of at least 40 minutes due to the accident, as vehicles were moving at snail's pace. Several police personnel were spotted on the scene.

This is the second accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in two days. On Wednesday morning, Dubai Police sent out an alert warning motorists of an accident on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road before Airport Road exit heading towards Jebel Ali.



