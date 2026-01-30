MENAFN - GetNews)



"WhitelistVideo logo"Digital Parents Association honors WhitelistVideo for its Zero-Trust model and AI-powered guardrails, which empower teens to safely explore YouTube while improving the platform's recommendation algorithms.

RALEIGH, N.C. - January 30, 2026 - WhitelistVideo, a North Carolina-based technology company specializing in digital safety, has been awarded the Best Parental Control Software (Video Category) for 2026 by the Digital Parents Association (DPA). The award recognizes WhitelistVideo's recent deployment of its "Guardrail Discovery" feature, an AI-driven system designed to regulate video consumption for the 8–15-year-old demographic.

Technological Innovation: Zero-Trust Architecture

WhitelistVideo operates on a "Zero-Trust" software architecture. Unlike traditional keyword-based filters, the system defaults to a restricted state where all video content is blocked. Access is granted only to specific channels vetted by guardians, creating a controlled digital environment. This framework addresses the "algorithmic rabbit hole" inherent in mainstream video platforms by preventing unauthorized content from entering the user's feed.

AI-Powered Guardrail Discovery

The 2026 update introduces AI Guardrail Discovery, a real-time content analysis engine. This technology utilizes machine learning to evaluate video metadata and thematic elements. It allows for the authorization of specific categories of content while the AI acts as a secondary verification layer, ensuring that content remains within pre-defined safety parameters even within approved channels.

Algorithmic Optimization and Data Integrity

Beyond content filtering, the software utilizes parent-driven viewing signals to optimize native platform algorithms. By prioritizing educational and high-value content, the software provides a high-quality feedback loop that improves recommendation engine performance over a span of 3 months. This systematic approach effectively cleans the user's digital footprint through consistent, high-quality behavioral data.

"The Digital Parents Association recognized WhitelistVideo for innovating in a space with prime focus and need," stated the DPA evaluation committee. "The shift from trust based corporate curation to proactive, parent enabled AI-driven curation represents a significant change in direction of how software-based parental controls are thought of."

"We are honored by this recognition of our 'Guardrail Discovery' model," said Arul Prakash, Founder of WhitelistVideo. "Our mission is to change how algorithms drive decision making and content. By utilizing a parent-loyal AI, we enable safe exploration while training native algorithms to reflect the children's educational goals. This award validates our commitment to technical innovation in child safety."

Availability

WhitelistVideo is compatible with iOS, Android, and major web browsers. Technical specifications and platform details are available at the company's official website: .

About WhitelistVideo

Based in North Carolina, WhitelistVideo is a technology firm dedicated to building secure digital environments. Founded by Arul Prakash, the company utilizes Zero-Trust principles and machine learning to develop software that empowers families to manage long-form video content and digital safety.