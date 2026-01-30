Cold Storage Construction Market Analysis 2026-2030 & 2035: Processed Food Demand Spurs Growth, Rising At 16% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Storage Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The report delivers detailed insights into global market size, regional shares, and competitive dynamics.

The global cold storage construction market is rapidly expanding, projected to grow from $17.04 billion in 2025 to $19.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16%, ultimately reaching $35.47 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by a surge in demand for perishable goods storage, advancements in pharmaceutical cold supply chains, and increased investments in food and beverage preservation.

Key market drivers include the integration of IoT and AI-enabled temperature monitoring systems, energy-efficient refrigeration technologies, and the development of modular storage solutions. The rising demand for processed foods, as highlighted by a 1.7% increase in US processed food exports to $36.59 billion in 2023, underscores the need for robust cold storage infrastructure.

Major players are innovating with energy-efficient temperature-controlled warehouses. For instance, Indicold Private Limited launched a state-of-the-art frozen ASRS facility in Gujarat, India, featuring India's first Four-Way Shuttle ASRS system. This initiative highlights the push for sustainable and efficient storage solutions.

The market is also witnessing consolidations, such as EQT AB's acquisition of Constellation Cold Logistics, aiming to strengthen its presence in Europe's cold storage sector through digitalization and sustainable growth strategies.

Key companies in the sector include Kajima Corporation, Primus Builders Inc., Graycor Inc., and Tippmann Group, among others. These companies are focusing on advanced insulation and structural techniques to meet the sector's evolving demands.

Geographically, North America was the largest market for cold storage construction in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. Regions covered in the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and more.

Despite current challenges from global trade relations and tariffs, which impact costs for imported materials and systems, there is a shift towards local manufacturing and innovation in automated and energy-efficient solutions. These developments are boosting operational efficiency and reducing import dependency in regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

The report categorizes the market by type, construction, warehouse, automation level, and application, covering production stores, bulk stores, and ports. The competitive landscape profiles major companies like Kajima Corporation and Primus Builders Inc., while the geographical analysis spans regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Countries Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

