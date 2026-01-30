403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PAAFR Acting Chief: Greywater Use Can Support Sustainability In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Interview by: Faisal Al-Khumaili
KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Considering the water resource challenges facing Kuwait, the use of greywater could contribute significantly to rationalizing freshwater consumption, particularly in ornamental agriculture, Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Agriculture and Fish Resources (PAAFR) Eng. Salem Al-Hai said.
Greywater refers to wastewater generated from non-sewage sources, including sinks, showers and washing machines. It is less contaminated than sewage water and can be treated and reused safely for irrigation purposes.
In an interview with KUNA, Al-Hai said that using greywater for irrigation can help reduce production costs and support national directions toward environmental sustainability.
He explained that greywater reuse could ease pressure on desalinated water, which accounts for around 95 percent of Kuwait's freshwater sources, while also contributing to water conservation rates ranging between 20 and 35 percent, particularly in irrigation and service-related uses.
Al-Hai noted that greywater offers several environmental benefits, including reducing carbon emissions generated by desalination plants, which are considered high-carbon-footprint sectors, and limiting the discharge of wastewater into marine or desert environments, thereby improving environmental quality.
He added that greywater supports the sustainability of vegetation cover by providing a stable and continuous source of irrigation.
The PAAFR acting chief said that treated greywater supplies plants with natural nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus in low concentrations, which can partially reduce the need for fertilizers, though it does not replace a balanced fertilization program. This, he said, helps decrease reliance on chemical fertilizers.
He also highlighted that greywater improves irrigation efficiency when used with drip irrigation systems and supports environmental rehabilitation projects as well as the cultivation of local tree species adapted to desert conditions.
According to Al-Hai, several plant species can be irrigated with treated greywater, most notably shade trees such as sidr, ghaf, acacia, conocarpus and bougainvillea, as well as ornamental trees like oleander, tecoma and palm trees, grassy green areas and salt-tolerant desert plants.
He pointed out that greywater use contributes to enhancing water security and reducing risks associated with energy fluctuations or potential desalination plant shutdowns.
It also supports Kuwait's international environmental commitments and long-term sustainability plans related to resource efficiency and environmental protection, in line with the country's development vision "New Kuwait 2035."
Al-Hai stressed the importance of raising public awareness about the value of greywater, ensuring proper treatment quality and maintaining continuous monitoring of its use to achieve a more sustainable water future without compromising health or environmental standards.
He clarified that greywater use is safe when technical guidelines are strictly followed, recommending its application for irrigating ornamental plants, non-fruit-bearing trees, green belts and fodder crops.
He added that limited use is also possible for certain crops through subsurface drip irrigation systems, provided that the water does not come into contact with edible plant parts.
Al-Hai affirmed that there is no fundamental legal barrier to greywater use, noting that this approach aligns with existing environmental and health regulations that encourage rational use of natural resources and environmental protection.
He emphasized the need to establish a clear regulatory framework and adopt approved quality standards for treated greywater, including physical filtration, biological treatment and disinfection, while complying with health standards.
This also includes implementing systems for separating and treating greywater in buildings and farms, conducting regular water testing and launching pilot projects subject to monitoring and evaluation.
He concluded by stressing that the greywater sector requires enhanced public awareness, encouragement of environmentally friendly detergents and capacity-building for workers in the agricultural sector to ensure the safe and sustainable use of this valuable resource. (end)
fr
KUWAIT, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Considering the water resource challenges facing Kuwait, the use of greywater could contribute significantly to rationalizing freshwater consumption, particularly in ornamental agriculture, Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Agriculture and Fish Resources (PAAFR) Eng. Salem Al-Hai said.
Greywater refers to wastewater generated from non-sewage sources, including sinks, showers and washing machines. It is less contaminated than sewage water and can be treated and reused safely for irrigation purposes.
In an interview with KUNA, Al-Hai said that using greywater for irrigation can help reduce production costs and support national directions toward environmental sustainability.
He explained that greywater reuse could ease pressure on desalinated water, which accounts for around 95 percent of Kuwait's freshwater sources, while also contributing to water conservation rates ranging between 20 and 35 percent, particularly in irrigation and service-related uses.
Al-Hai noted that greywater offers several environmental benefits, including reducing carbon emissions generated by desalination plants, which are considered high-carbon-footprint sectors, and limiting the discharge of wastewater into marine or desert environments, thereby improving environmental quality.
He added that greywater supports the sustainability of vegetation cover by providing a stable and continuous source of irrigation.
The PAAFR acting chief said that treated greywater supplies plants with natural nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus in low concentrations, which can partially reduce the need for fertilizers, though it does not replace a balanced fertilization program. This, he said, helps decrease reliance on chemical fertilizers.
He also highlighted that greywater improves irrigation efficiency when used with drip irrigation systems and supports environmental rehabilitation projects as well as the cultivation of local tree species adapted to desert conditions.
According to Al-Hai, several plant species can be irrigated with treated greywater, most notably shade trees such as sidr, ghaf, acacia, conocarpus and bougainvillea, as well as ornamental trees like oleander, tecoma and palm trees, grassy green areas and salt-tolerant desert plants.
He pointed out that greywater use contributes to enhancing water security and reducing risks associated with energy fluctuations or potential desalination plant shutdowns.
It also supports Kuwait's international environmental commitments and long-term sustainability plans related to resource efficiency and environmental protection, in line with the country's development vision "New Kuwait 2035."
Al-Hai stressed the importance of raising public awareness about the value of greywater, ensuring proper treatment quality and maintaining continuous monitoring of its use to achieve a more sustainable water future without compromising health or environmental standards.
He clarified that greywater use is safe when technical guidelines are strictly followed, recommending its application for irrigating ornamental plants, non-fruit-bearing trees, green belts and fodder crops.
He added that limited use is also possible for certain crops through subsurface drip irrigation systems, provided that the water does not come into contact with edible plant parts.
Al-Hai affirmed that there is no fundamental legal barrier to greywater use, noting that this approach aligns with existing environmental and health regulations that encourage rational use of natural resources and environmental protection.
He emphasized the need to establish a clear regulatory framework and adopt approved quality standards for treated greywater, including physical filtration, biological treatment and disinfection, while complying with health standards.
This also includes implementing systems for separating and treating greywater in buildings and farms, conducting regular water testing and launching pilot projects subject to monitoring and evaluation.
He concluded by stressing that the greywater sector requires enhanced public awareness, encouragement of environmentally friendly detergents and capacity-building for workers in the agricultural sector to ensure the safe and sustainable use of this valuable resource. (end)
fr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment