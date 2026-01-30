Sword Of Loyalty: Decoding Xi Jinping's Perpetual Military Purge

MENAFN - Asia Times) The recent announcement by China's Ministry of Defense regarding the investigation of General Zhang Youxia, a vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), has sent ripples through the global geopolitical landscape.

For over a decade, President Xi Jinping has wielded an unrelenting anti-corruption campaign as both a shield for the state and a sword for political consolidation. Much like Singapore's founding father Lee Kuan Yew, Xi treats anti-corruption not merely as a legal matter, but as a vital tool for maintaining the legitimacy of the ruling party.

However, the downfall of Zhang-once considered one of Xi's most trusted“old guard” allies-signals a new, more considerable chapter in the transformation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Western observers often view these purges through the singular lens of power consolidation and some view them as a Chinese self-defeating move. However, a closer examination suggests a multifaceted strategy.

This is not merely about removing rivals; it is a systematic effort to reforge the PLA into a force that is ideologically pure, operationally efficient and strictly insulated from foreign influence. As China eyes its 2040 modernization goals, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is signaling that in the new era, absolute loyalty is the only currency that matters.

At its core, the purge is framed as a prerequisite for military modernization. The CCP's ambition to build a“world-class military” by 2049 cannot be realized if the bedrock of the institution is softened by graft.

Corruption in the PLA-ranging from the sale of commissions to kickbacks in procurement-directly undermines the“hard power” China seeks to project by 2049 and beyond.

The removal of senior figures like Zhang and the earlier dismissal of nine high-ranking generals in late 2025, including CMC vice chairman He Weidong and Rocket Force commander Wang Houbin, underscores a ruthless pursuit of efficiency.