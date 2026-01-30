Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan, Georgia Discuss Expansion Of Trade And Economic Ties

2026-01-30 03:05:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 30. Turkmenistan and Georgia exchanged views on the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during the meeting between Turkmenistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova and Georgia's Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Konstantin Sabiashvili, in Ashgabat on January 29.

The sides expressed interest in promoting mutually beneficial initiatives in priority sectors. Prospects for developing interparliamentary cooperation were additionally considered.

Recently, a similar meeting at the Parliament of Georgia was held between Chairman of the Georgian Parliamentary Committee on Procedural Issues and head of the Georgian-Turkmen Interparliamentary Friendship Group, David Matikashvili, and Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Georgia, Dovletmyrat Seyitmammedov, focusing on the issues related to expanding bilateral cooperation across political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Special attention was paid to the further development of cooperation between interparliamentary friendship groups, recognized as an important instrument for promoting constructive and sustainable dialogue.

Trend News Agency

