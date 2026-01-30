Qatar To Host Major Africa And Middle East Logistics Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar is set to host the 2026 FIATA Region Africa and the Middle East (RAME) Field Meeting and Conference for the first time, marking a significant milestone for the country's logistics and freight forwarding sector.

The two-day event, scheduled for May 11–12, 2026, will be held under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, at Sheraton Doha.

The announcement was made during a press conference held yesterday at the Qatar Chambers (QC) headquarters, attended by the QC board member and the chairman of the Qatar Association of Freight and Logistics (QAFL), Eng. Ali bin Abdellatif Al-Misnad; Secretary-General of the Federation of GCC Chambers (FGCCC), Saleh bin Hamad Al-Sharqi, along with senior industry representatives and chamber officials.

Addressing a query by The Peninsula on the number of visitors Qatar will witness, Al-Misnad said,“The FIATA RAME conference is expected to draw more than 1,500 delegates, including freight forwarders, logistics providers, policymakers, regulators, and industry experts from across Africa, the Middle East, and beyond.”

Eng. Al-Misnad described the upcoming conference as one of the most“significant international gatherings” for the logistics and transportation sector, highlighting its importance for Qatar's economy.

“Hosting the event under the patronage of the Prime Minister underscores the strategic value the country places on logistics as a key pillar of economic growth and diversification,” he said.

“The conference would provide a major opportunity for Qatari private-sector companies to engage directly with global industry leaders, exchange expertise, and explore new business partnerships.”

Eng. Al-Misnad added:“The strong international participation expected reflects Qatar's growing stature as a regional and global logistics hub, supported by advanced infrastructure, modern ports and airports, and a business-friendly regulatory environment.”

The QC board member also highlighted that a memorandum of understanding was signed between Qatar Chamber and the FGCCC to jointly support the organisation of the conference, describing the agreement as a key step in ensuring its success and broad regional participation. Al-Sharqi praised the close cooperation between the federation and Qatar Chamber, saying the conference would serve as an important forum for exchanging knowledge, addressing supply chain challenges, and strengthening public-private partnerships.

He said such collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting the logistics sector and improving trade efficiency across the Gulf and wider region.

Al-Sharqi stressed that the federation places great importance on initiatives that enhance competitiveness and sustainability in shipping and logistics.

He expressed confidence that the Doha conference would deliver practical outcomes and recommendations that support the sector's long-term development.

He also called on Gulf companies to participate actively in the accompanying exhibition, noting that the previous edition held in Tanzania attracted more than 600 participants, expecting even broader engagement in Qatar this year. On the sidelines of the conference, a dedicated logistics exhibition will be held, featuring leading Qatari, Gulf, and regional companies.

Officials reaffirmed that the exhibition is expected to provide a valuable networking and business development platform, allowing local firms to present their services and explore cooperation and investment opportunities with international participants.