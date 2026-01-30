Laboratory Informatics Market Growth Outlook 20262033 Shows 5.8% CAGR Persistence Market Research

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global laboratory informatics market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from US$ 4.0 billion in 2026 to US$ 5.9 billion by 2033. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. This growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of digital healthcare solutions, the rise of telehealth, and advancements in analytics, which are reshaping laboratory operations globally.

Download Your Free Sample & Explore Key Insights:

Market Drivers and Key Trends

One of the main drivers behind the expansion of the laboratory informatics market is the ongoing shift from manual, paper-based processes to automated digital systems. Laboratories across the globe are embracing digital tools like Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) and electronic lab notebooks (ELNs) to streamline workflows, enhance data accuracy, and ensure regulatory compliance. Industry reports suggest that over 75% of new laboratory informatics contracts in 2024 were cloud-based, underscoring the preference for scalable and cost-efficient solutions that can be accessed remotely.

Automation and real-time data access have become integral to modern laboratory workflows, especially in high-demand sectors like pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. The implementation of automated systems minimizes human error, increases operational efficiency, and improves the reliability of data, which is essential for high-throughput testing and advanced analytics. The demand for cloud-based LIMS, in particular, is growing rapidly, with forecasts predicting a growth rate of approximately 9.8% CAGR through the next decade.

Regional Insights and Market Dynamics

North America is the dominant region in the laboratory informatics market, holding a 47.3% market share in 2025. This is due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulatory standards, and widespread adoption of digital solutions in both clinical and research environments. In the United States, nearly 96% of non-federal hospitals had implemented certified electronic health records (EHRs) by 2021, creating a solid foundation for the deployment of laboratory informatics systems. The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) also contributes significantly to innovation in laboratory technologies, with an annual budget of approximately $48 billion.

Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is the fastest-growing region in the laboratory informatics market, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, government digital initiatives, and increasing investments in diagnostic software. Countries like China, India, and Japan are actively promoting digital healthcare initiatives, leading to the rapid adoption of LIMS, ELNs, and other informatics platforms. With internet penetration exceeding 70% by 2024, these countries are poised to benefit from enhanced healthcare data management and laboratory automation, especially in the face of rising chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

Get Custom Insights Designed for Your Business:

Key Segments and Product Trends

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) is the dominant product segment in the laboratory informatics market, with a projected market share of 54.6% in 2025. LIMS is crucial in modern laboratories, serving as the backbone for data management by automating key functions such as sample tracking, data acquisition, workflow management, and reporting. This centralization of data helps reduce manual errors, improve data integrity, and ensure compliance with international standards like ISO/IEC-17025 and CLIA.

Challenges and Restraints

Despite the positive market trends, the laboratory informatics industry faces challenges related to data security and privacy. Given that these systems manage highly sensitive patient and laboratory data, the risk of cyberattacks and data breaches remains a major concern. The healthcare sector continues to be the most vulnerable to data breaches, with an average cost of $7.42 million per incident in 2025. Ransomware attacks, in particular, have become a significant threat, with over 305 million patient records exposed in 2024 alone. This security risk deters some laboratories from fully embracing digital informatics solutions, particularly in countries with strict data protection laws.

Opportunities in Cloud-Based and AI-Driven Solutions

Despite the security concerns, the rise of cloud-based laboratory informatics solutions presents significant opportunities for the market. SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions are gaining popularity for their scalability, ease of implementation, and reduced reliance on internal IT infrastructure. Cloud platforms also offer enhanced data interoperability, improved performance, and remote access, making them an attractive option for laboratories that require efficient and secure data management.

Competitive Landscape and Industry Developments

The laboratory informatics market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on the development of advanced assays, scalable platforms, and regulatory compliance solutions. Companies like LabWare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, and Abbott are investing heavily in AI analytics, high-throughput testing, and workflow optimization to meet the evolving needs of laboratories worldwide. Strategic collaborations, innovations in AI and automation, and continuous improvements in regulatory compliance capabilities are driving market adoption.

In January 2026, Thermo Fisher Scientific entered into a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to advance AI-powered laboratory instruments and automation. This partnership aims to integrate NVIDIA's artificial intelligence platforms with Thermo Fisher's laboratory equipment, enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of laboratory workflows. Similarly, in September 2025, LabWare, Inc. launched its Clinical Health Solution 5.06, a new version of its LIMS designed to streamline workflows in clinical diagnostics and public health laboratories.

Checkout Now & Download Complete Market Report:

Global Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)

Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Web-hosted

Cloud-based

By Component

Software

Services

By End User

Life Sciences

CROs

Chemical Industry

F&B and Agriculture

Environmental Testing Labs

Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Read Related Reports:

U.S. Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market: The U.S. bacterial conjunctivitis drugs market will hit US$900.3 Mn by 2032, driven by high infection prevalence and demand for next-gen ocular therapies.

Glutathione Market: The global glutathione market is set to grow at 9% CAGR from 2025-2032, driven by rising awareness of its antioxidant benefits for cell health and immune support.