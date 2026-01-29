Ireland Flex Muscles As UAE Stumble In T20 World Cup Warm-Up

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE slumped to a 57-run defeat in the first match of the two-game T20I series against Ireland in Dubai on Thursday.

In what served as a warm-up for next month's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, Ireland, a Test-playing team, were too strong for the hosts, posting 176 for eight in 20 overs before bowling the UAE out for 121 in 19.5 overs.

Opener Ross Adair top-scored for Ireland with a 29-ball 39 while Lorcan Tucker made 38 off 25 balls.

At 145 6 for in the 18th over, the UAE had a chance to restrict the Irish to a smaller total, but Ben Calitz (26 not out off 12 balls) and George Dockrell (22 not out off 10 balls) ensured Ireland had a big total on board.

In reply, the UAE made a decent start, with captain Muhammad Waseem (40 off 37 balls) and his opening partner Aryansh Sharma (23 off 17 balls) putting on 54 runs in seven overs.

But Sharma's dismissal sparked a collapse as the rest of the UAE batters failed to cope with the Irish spin attack.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys and leg-spinner Gareth Delany took three wickets each for Ireland.

Delany, who dismissed Sharma, Rahul Chopra (8) and Alishan Sharafu (16), was named man-of-the-match.

The UAE will now look to bounce back in Saturday's second T20I, the final warm-up game ahead of the World Cup.



