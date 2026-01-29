'Balín' Captured In Medellín Colombia: 'Most Wanted' For Gang Activity In Panama

'Balín' Captured In Medellín Colombia: 'Most Wanted' For Gang Activity In Panama -
Balín was located in the neighboring southern country thanks to effective international coordination between the Panamanian National Police and their Colombian counterparts, after an Interpol red notice was issued against him. During the raid, carried out last night at a hotel in Medellín, Colombian authorities also arrested five other people who are being investigated for alleged links to a criminal group operating in that country. This 'Most Wanted' man is identified as the alleged leader of the criminal group“SAM 23”, which operates in the district of San Miguelito.
Other leaders who have not yet been captured are: Carlos Alberto Aguilar Becerra (reward of $100,000) and Franklin Ariel Acevedo Zúñiga (reward of $75,000), leaders of the criminal organization“Los HP”. Also wanted are Eduardo Félix Robinson (reward of $30,000) and Aries Josué Quintero (reward of $20,000). Authorities had increased the reward offered for information leading to the capture of 'Balín' from $20,000 to $30,000. Once the necessary procedures for his deportation have been completed, the suspect must be sent to Panama for the prosecution of the case against him.
