Uzbekistan's Saneg Expands Fuel Station Network In 2025

By the end of 2025, Uzbekistan's Saneg expanded its retail fuel network with the commissioning of eight new filling stations, increasing the total number of operating facilities to 22 fuel stations and 10 CNG stations, Trend reports via the company.

The company concluded the year with the successful inauguration of two new filling stations: the Pastargom station in Samarkand and the Rishtan station in the Fergana region.

In parallel with the expansion of its existing network, Saneg is actively advancing its infrastructure development. Currently, 13 filling stations are under construction, while preparations are underway to secure land for the establishment of approximately 30 additional stations in the medium term.

Looking forward, the company is prioritizing the enhancement of its mobile application, with plans to expand its functionality, and is committed to further elevating customer service standards across its network.

Saneg (Sanoat Energetika Guruhi) is a prominent oil and gas company in Uzbekistan, responsible for approximately 80% of the nation's total oil production across 103 fields. The company plays a pivotal role in executing Uzbekistan's national strategy to increase oil output, with the ambitious goal of reaching 2 million tons per year by 2030.