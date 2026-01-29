Minerals Technologies Inc. Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results

“This past year, MTI demonstrated our strength as a company through the resilience and ingenuity of our teams around the world. We navigated multiple market challenges while remaining focused on our growth projects and strategic initiatives,” said Douglas T. Dietrich, MTI's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“The timely investments we made last year position us for a strong 2026. Furthermore, our financial strength, underpinned by a robust balance sheet, is a solid foundation to support organic and inorganic growth going forward.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Consolidated Results

In the fourth quarter, MTI's worldwide net sales were $520 million.

Reported operating income was $62 million, or $67 million excluding special items. Reported operating margin was 11.9 percent of sales, or 12.8 percent excluding special items.

Cash flow from operations was $64 million in the fourth quarter and free cash flow was $32 million.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Segment Results

Consumer & Specialties segment sales were $274 million. Sales in the Household & Personal Care product line were $133 million, up 2 percent sequentially, driven by higher sales of cat litter. Sales in the product line were 1 percent lower than prior year, as lower fabric care orders in the quarter offset modest growth in cat litter and continued strong growth in edible oil and renewable fuel purification as well as animal feed additives. Sales in the Specialty Additives product line were $142 million, 2 percent lower than prior year, as higher sales to paper and packaging customers were more than offset by a slowdown in residential construction.

Segment reported operating income was $25 million, or $29 million excluding special items.

MTI's Consumer & Specialties segment provides technologically enhanced products to consumer-driven end markets, including mineral-to-market household products as well as specialty additives that become functional components in a variety of consumer and industrial goods. The segment includes two product lines, Household & Personal Care and Specialty Additives.

Engineered Solutions segment sales were $245 million. Sales in the High-Temperature Technologies product line were $178 million, up 1 percent over the prior year. Higher sales to steel customers offset lower foundry sales in North America, while foundry sales in Asia continued to grow. In the Environmental & Infrastructure product line, sales were $67 million, up 7 percent over the prior year and driven by strength in environmental lining systems, infrastructure drilling, and offshore water treatment.

Segment reported operating income was $45 million, or $40 million excluding special items.

MTI's Engineered Solutions segment provides advanced process technologies and solutions that are designed to improve customers' manufacturing processes and projects. The segment includes two product lines, High-Temperature Technologies and Environmental & Infrastructure.

Full Year 2025

Full year worldwide net sales were $2.07 billion.

Reported operating income was $47 million, or 2.3 percent of sales. Operating income excluding special items was $287 million, or 13.9 percent of sales.

Full year reported loss per share was $0.59. Earnings per share was $5.52 excluding special items. The reported loss was primarily due to a provision to establish a reserve of $215 million in the first quarter for estimated costs to fund a trust to resolve all current and future talc-related claims associated with the BMI OldCo bankruptcy, as well as fund the Chapter 11 cases and related litigation costs.

Cash flow from operations was $194 million. Free cash flow was $87 million. MTI returned $73 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Consumer & Specialties segment sales were $1.10 billion. Sales in the Household & Personal Care product line were $513 million, down 3 percent from prior year, primarily driven by lower sales of cat litter in the first half of the year. Sales of cat litter improved 7 percent from the first half of the year to the second half driven by higher volume in all regions. Sales in the Specialty Additives product line decreased 4 percent to $585 million, primarily driven by lower volumes to paper and packaging customers in North America and Europe as well as a slowdown in residential construction demand in the second half of the year. Sales to paper and packaging customers improved 3 percent in the second half versus the first half, as several new satellites in Asia continued to ramp up.

Segment reported operating income was $124 million, or $134 million excluding special items. Operating margin excluding special items was 12.2 percent.

Engineered Solutions segment sales were $975 million. Sales in the High-Temperature Technologies product line were $705 million, down 1 percent from prior year. Strong growth in the Asia foundry business was offset by softer demand from foundries serving the heavy truck and agricultural equipment markets in North America. Demand from steel customers was steady in North America and softer in Europe. In the Environmental & Infrastructure product line, sales increased 2 percent compared to prior year to $270 million, primarily driven by higher demand for environmental lining systems, infrastructure drilling products, and offshore water treatment.

Segment reported operating income was $170 million. Operating income excluding special items was $163 million, a record for the segment. Operating margin excluding special items was also a record for the segment at 16.7 percent.

MTI will host a conference call tomorrow, January 30, 2026, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The live earnings webcast can be accessed at . A presentation for the call will be available at the same location at approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on January 30, 2026.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations and forecasts of future events such as new products, revenues, and financial performance, and are not limited to describing historical or current facts. They can be identified by the use of words such as“believes,”“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“anticipates,” and other words and phrases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on assumptions, estimates, and limited information available at the time they are made. A broad variety of risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, as well as the inaccuracy of assumptions and estimates, can affect the realization of the expectations or forecasts in these statements. Actual future results may vary materially. Significant factors that could affect the expectations and forecasts include worldwide general economic, business, and industry conditions; the cyclicality of our customers' businesses and their changing regional demands; our ability to compete in very competitive industries; consolidation in customer industries, principally paper, foundry, and steel; our ability to renew or extend long term sales contracts for our satellite operations; our ability to generate cash to service our debt; our ability to comply with the covenants in the agreements governing our debt; our ability to effectively achieve and implement our growth initiatives or consummate the transactions described in the statements; our ability to successfully develop new products; our ability to defend our intellectual property; the increased risks of doing business abroad; the availability of raw materials and access to ore reserves at our mining operations, or increases in costs of raw materials, energy, or shipping; compliance with or changes to regulation in the areas of environmental, health and safety, and tax; risks and uncertainties related to the voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code filed by our subsidiaries BMI OldCo Inc. (f/k/a Barretts Minerals Inc.) and Barretts Ventures Texas LLC; claims for legal, environmental, and tax matters or product stewardship issues; operating risks and capacity limitations affecting our production facilities; seasonality of some of our businesses; cybersecurity and other threats relating to our information technology systems; and other risk factors and cautionary statements in our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10‐K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward‐looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) is a global, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a wide range of minerals and mineral-based products and services. We utilize global mineral reserves with our core technologies and applications to deliver innovative solutions for products that are part of everyday life. We serve customers in consumer and industrial markets worldwide, have 4,000 employees in 34 countries, and reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2025. For further information, visit

Investor Relations Contact

Lydia Kopylova

...

Media Contact

Stephanie Heise

...



