Farmers And Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Of $5.8 Million Or $1.81 Per Share For The Year Ended December 31, 2025

| Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Dollars in thousands except share data
(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|46,113
|$
|63,962
|Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits
|566
|697
|Cash and cash equivalents
|46,679
|64,659
|Certificates of deposit in other banks
|100
|100
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|118,730
|125,713
|Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost less allowance for credit losses of $79 and $60
|21,055
|20,499
|Equity security, at fair value
|550
|518
|Restricted stock, at cost
|3,693
|921
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|714
|157
|Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $4,361 and $4,260
|633,144
|582,993
|Premises and equipment, net
|7,141
|7,349
|Accrued interest receivable
|2,535
|2,439
|Deferred income taxes, net
|6,277
|7,606
|Other real estate owned, net
|1,673
|1,176
|Bank owned life insurance
|15,353
|15,324
|Goodwill and other intangibles, net
|7,018
|7,026
|Other assets
|7,296
|8,163
|Total Assets
|$
|871,958
|$
|844,643
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|117,098
|$
|107,197
|Interest-bearing
|603,361
|651,609
|Total deposits
|720,459
|758,806
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|4,317
|5,564
|Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances
|62,700
|5,000
|Long-term debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
|12,036
|11,329
|Accrued interest payable
|1,278
|1,003
|Other liabilities
|6,508
|6,669
|Total liabilities
|807,298
|788,371
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, par value $.01 per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 3,229,795 shares in 2025 and 3,166,653 shares in 2024
|32
|32
|Additional paid-in capital
|32,148
|31,136
|Retained earnings
|45,210
|41,613
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(12,730
|)
|(16,509
|)
|Total Stockholders' equity
|64,660
|56,272
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|871,958
|$
|844,643
| Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
Dollars in thousands except per share data
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|9,490
|$
|8,317
|$
|36,062
|$
|30,338
|Investment securities - taxable
|978
|1,469
|4,169
|6,263
|Investment securities - tax exempt
|156
|143
|623
|559
|Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets
|592
|342
|1,501
|1,203
|Total interest income
|11,216
|10,271
|42,355
|38,363
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|3,795
|4,275
|16,460
|14,519
|Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|17
|16
|59
|65
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|596
|14
|847
|123
|Federal Reserve Bank advances
|-
|402
|-
|2,313
|Long-term debt
|257
|120
|599
|507
|Total interest expense
|4,665
|4,827
|17,965
|17,527
|Net interest income
|6,551
|5,444
|24,390
|20,836
|Provision for credit losses
|103
|150
|698
|150
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|6,448
|5,294
|23,692
|20,686
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|166
|189
|693
|810
|Mortgage banking income
|6
|41
|157
|108
|Bank owned life insurance income
|108
|106
|424
|394
|Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities
|-
|19
|-
|(13
|)
|Fair value adjustment of equity security
|1
|(18
|)
|17
|(4
|)
|Gain on settlement of fair value hedge
|-
|-
|94
|-
|Loss on sale of premises and equipment
|-
|-
|-
|(5
|)
|Gain on sale of SBA loans
|89
|-
|89
|-
|(Loss)/Gain on insurance proceeds, net
|(20
|)
|-
|53
|142
|Other fees and commissions
|106
|86
|449
|320
|Total noninterest income
|456
|423
|1,976
|1,752
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries
|2,142
|2,006
|8,718
|7,854
|Employee benefits
|514
|590
|2,000
|2,187
|Occupancy
|279
|271
|1,169
|1,070
|Furniture and equipment
|426
|396
|1,611
|1,293
|Professional services
|173
|335
|738
|865
|Automated teller machine and debit card expenses
|253
|174
|660
|648
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums
|112
|109
|578
|391
|Postage, delivery, and armored carrier
|66
|77
|270
|294
|Advertising
|56
|48
|249
|228
|Other real estate owned expense, net
|119
|59
|177
|76
|Other
|518
|557
|2,125
|2,023
|Total noninterest expense
|4,658
|4,622
|18,295
|16,929
|Income before income taxes
|2,246
|1,095
|7,373
|5,509
|Income taxes
|549
|238
|1,607
|1,231
|Net income
|$
|1,697
|$
|857
|$
|5,766
|$
|4,278
|Earnings per common share - basic
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.27
|$
|1.81
|$
|1.37
|Earnings per common share - diluted
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.27
|$
|1.81
|$
|1.37
| Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Dollars in thousands except per share data
|As of or for the Years Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2023
|OPERATING DATA
|Interest income
|$
|42,355
|$
|38,363
|$
|31,323
|Interest expense
|17,965
|17,527
|9,907
|Net interest income
|24,390
|20,836
|21,416
|Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|698
|150
|(570
|)
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|23,692
|20,686
|21,986
|Noninterest income
|1,976
|1,752
|1,591
|Noninterest expense
|18,295
|16,929
|15,142
|Income before income taxes
|7,373
|5,509
|8,435
|Income taxes
|1,607
|1,231
|2,017
|Net income
|$
|5,766
|$
|4,278
|$
|6,418
|PER SHARE DATA
|Net income (Basic and diluted)
|$
|1.81
|$
|1.37
|$
|2.08
|Dividends
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.66
|Book value
|$
|20.02
|$
|17.77
|$
|16.74
|KEY RATIOS
|Return on average assets
|0.68
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.86
|%
|Return on average equity
|9.57
|%
|7.83
|%
|13.08
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|69.39
|%
|74.95
|%
|65.81
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|37.57
|%
|48.91
|%
|31.73
|%
|Net yield on interest-earning assets
|3.01
|%
|2.68
|%
|2.97
|%
|Tier 1 capital leverage ratio
|9.38
|%
|9.12
|%
|9.42
|%
|AT PERIOD END
|Total assets
|$
|871,958
|$
|844,643
|$
|799,941
|Gross loans
|637,505
|587,979
|528,166
|Cash and cash equivalents
|46,679
|64,659
|44,690
|Securities
|139,785
|146,211
|184,248
|Deposits
|720,459
|758,806
|680,963
|Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings
|74,736
|11,329
|57,973
|Stockholders' equity
|64,660
|56,272
|52,178
|SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES
|Total assets
|$
|846,190
|$
|810,043
|$
|745,479
|Gross loans
|617,249
|557,862
|528,910
|Cash and cash equivalents
|34,139
|27,564
|18,497
|Securities
|164,300
|177,743
|182,160
|Deposits
|740,792
|672,493
|642,039
|Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings
|33,346
|72,287
|48,041
|Stockholders' equity
|60,254
|54,610
|49,063
|ASSET QUALITY
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|1,673
|$
|1,580
|$
|1,898
|Nonperforming assets/total assets
|0.19
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.24
|%
|Allowance for credit losses/total loans
|0.68
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.81
|%
