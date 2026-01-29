Phonely Warns“PSTN Switch-Off” Awareness Shock As Majority Over 50S Don't Know It's Happening

Lowestoft, Suffolk - 29th January, 2026 - A new poll commissioned by Phonely shows a startling lack of public awareness about the upcoming PSTN switch-off and landline transition, especially among the over-50s. With 58.7% of respondents unaware of the planned retirement of traditional landline services and only 21.6% having already switched to VoIP, Phonely is calling for urgent public education ahead of the government-backed deadline.

The survey targeted UK adults aged over 50 and was answered by 4,298 respondents.

The poll question asked:“Are you making plans to switch over to VoIP ahead of the big landline switch-off?” Results were striking:



58.7% did not know about the PSTN switch-off

14.8% will delay switching until forced to do so

4.8% say it sounds too complicated 21.6% have already made the switch

“These findings are a wake-up call,” said Bryn Thompson, Marketing Director at Phonely.“Millions of people, particularly older adults, are still in the dark about a major change that will affect how they make and receive phone calls.”

What is the PSTN Switch-Off?

The Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) is the traditional analogue landline system that has connected UK homes and businesses for decades. Providers announced plans in 2017 to retire it in favour of digital communication technologies such as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP).

The switch-off means traditional copper phone lines and analogue voice services will stop workin, and voice calls will be delivered over internet-based systems.

Why is This Happening?

The copper-based PSTN infrastructure is ageing, increasingly difficult and costly to maintain, and spare parts are no longer manufactured. Digital VoIP technology offers better reliability, flexibility, and future-ready services.

Delay and Deadline

Originally, telecoms providers planned to retire PSTN by late 2025, but this was extended to 31 January 202 to give providers and customers more time to migrate services and support vulnerable users.

Despite this extension and the deadline still being over a year away, awareness remains surprisingly low.

Millions Still to Switch

Ofcom figures show that around 5.2 million UK household were still using PSTN-based landline services as of late 2024. While many older people are confident using newer technology, traditional landlines remain especially important in some homes, particularly in rural areas, places with poor mobile coverage, or where telecare devices and personal alarms rely on a physical phone line.

The concerns raised by survey respondents highlight the uncertainty many people feel about the change.

One respondent from rural Scotland said:

“We live in rural Scotland. No fibre here just copper wires so haven't a clue what's going to happen to our landline which is a godsend when there's a power cut as if we're without power then the chances are the mobile mast on the hill is also off. No mobile and no broadband.”

Another participant explained:

“I live in a rural area. Forcibly switched over. No mobile signal and regular power cuts leave us unable to communicate with any services, including emergency services.”

Support for Households

Anyone concerned about how the PSTN switch-off may affect their home phone service should contact their current telecoms provider in the first instance. Providers are responsible for explaining the move to digital services, outlining any equipment changes, and identifying additional support where needed.

“Switching to VoIP doesn't mean losing your landline, it simply means calls are carried over an internet connection rather than the old copper phone network,” added Bryn.“As the PSTN network is retired, households that haven't yet moved to digital services may find their traditional landline stops working once the switchover is complete in January 2027. Anyone with concerns, particularly those in rural areas or who rely on their landline as a vital connection, should contact their provider, as there are options available such as battery back-up solutions to help keep phone services running during power cuts.”