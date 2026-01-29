Healthcare Cloud Computing Research Report 2026 - Global Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, And Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Cloud Computing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is projected to see substantial growth, expanding from USD 55.57 Billion in 2025 to USD 150.47 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 18.06%.

Healthcare cloud computing involves using internet-based remote servers rather than on-premise infrastructure to store, manage, and process medical data and applications.

This market expansion is primarily fueled by the demand for cost-effective scalability and the urgent need for interoperability among disjointed systems to facilitate real-time care collaboration. Recent industry figures support this reliance on digital infrastructure; the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives reported in 2024 that behavioral health telehealth services reached a 93% adoption rate, underscoring the heavy dependence on cloud-enabled platforms for patient care delivery.

Despite these strong growth factors, the market encounters major obstacles related to data security and privacy. Transferring sensitive patient health information to external cloud settings creates potential vulnerabilities, thereby increasing the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches. Consequently, the difficulty of adhering to strict regulatory standards while ensuring full data sovereignty presents a significant barrier. This complexity threatens to hinder the wider adoption of public and hybrid cloud models throughout the global healthcare sector.

Market Drivers

The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics serves as a major driver for the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, drastically transforming the processing and application of medical data. Healthcare entities aiming to implement sophisticated algorithms for precise diagnostics and automated administration depend heavily on the scalable storage and computational strength unique to cloud infrastructure.

This technological evolution is spurring significant financial investment within the industry. For instance, the 'Future Health Index 2024' report by Philips in June 2024 indicated that 85% of healthcare leaders are actively investing in or intending to invest in generative AI, emphasizing the essential function of cloud-based intelligence in contemporary healthcare strategies.

Simultaneously, the demand for improved interoperability and collaboration across multiple sites is hastening the shift from disjointed on-premise systems to consolidated cloud platforms. While legacy systems frequently result in data silos that hinder care coordination, cloud solutions enable the smooth, real-time sharing of vital health data across various locations.

The operational benefits of this connectivity are significant; the HIMSS 'State of Interoperability and Connected Care' report from March 2024 noted that 77% of healthcare leaders cited operational efficiency improvements as a primary result of effective interoperability technologies. Nevertheless, as these digital networks grow, data protection remains a critical concern, evidenced by ClearDATA's September 2024 report showing that 92% of organizations raised their cybersecurity budgets over the previous year to safeguard these expanding cloud environments.

Market Challenges

Concerns surrounding data security and the privacy of sensitive patient information pose a major obstacle to the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market. As healthcare providers evaluate transferring proprietary records to external locations, the risk of cyber threats and unauthorized entry generates considerable reluctance.

This exposure often drives institutions to stick with legacy on-premise systems instead of adopting cloud solutions, given the severe financial and reputational consequences of data breaches. Furthermore, the difficulty of meeting strict regulatory requirements while preserving data sovereignty acts as a barrier to entry, hindering the widespread adoption of public and hybrid cloud frameworks.

The growing prevalence of disruptive security events in the industry further fuels this operational anxiety. In 2024, the American Medical Association reported that 80% of physicians experienced significant interruptions to their practice operations and patient care due to cyberattacks. These elevated levels of operational disruption justify the market's hesitation to confide critical data to third-party platforms. Consequently, when decision-makers balance these dangers against possible efficiency gains, fears of service interruptions and regulatory non-compliance frequently slow the pace of cloud implementation.

Market Trends

The shift towards Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Infrastructure Strategies is quickly emerging as the standard architecture for healthcare entities aiming to reconcile data sovereignty with computational agility. In contrast to earlier cloud efforts that focused merely on storage migration, modern approaches utilize blended IT environments to enhance workload portability, keeping sensitive patient data compliant on private clouds while exploiting public cloud scalability for demanding applications.

This strategic evolution is evident as institutions avoid vendor lock-in to ensure operational resilience. Nutanix's 'Enterprise Cloud Index' report from April 2024 highlights this trend, revealing that the adoption of hybrid multicloud models in healthcare rose from 6% in 2023 to 16% in 2024, signaling a strong preference for flexible infrastructures that meet varied technical and regulatory needs.

Simultaneously, the growth of Cloud-Native Telehealth and Virtual Care Platforms is advancing from simple video calls to complex "Hospital at Home" frameworks dependent on continuous remote monitoring. These systems leverage cloud integration to transmit real-time biometric data from patients' residences to clinical dashboards, thereby extending acute care services beyond physical hospital boundaries.

The widespread regulatory and operational embrace of these decentralized care models confirms this trend. As noted by the American Hospital Association in April 2024, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approved over 320 hospitals within 133 health systems to provide acute care at home, confirming the industry's shift toward scalable, cloud-backed remote care solutions.

Key Players Profiled in the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market



IBM Corporation

Carestream Health Inc.

Athenahealth

CareCloud Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

eClinicalWorks

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

GE Healthcare NTT DATA Corporation

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, by Component:

Software v/s Services

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, by Delivery Model:



Software-As-A-Service (SaaS)

Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IaaS) Platform-As-A-Service (PaaS)

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, by Deployment Mode:

On-Premise v/s Cloud

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, by Pricing Model:

Pay-As-You-Go v/s Spot Pricing Model

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, by Application:

Clinical Information System v/s Non-Clinical Information System

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, by End User:



Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmacies

Ambulatory Centers

Diagnostic Centers Others

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

