The Modern Data Company And Carahsoft Partner To Deliver Next-Generation Data Operating System Solutions To The U.S. Public Sector

PALO ALTO, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Modern Data Company, pioneer of the Data Operating System (DataOS), and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as The Modern Data Company's Master Government Aggregator®, expanding Public Sector access to the company's flagship platform, DataOS®, through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Carahsoft in bringing DataOS to the Public Sector,” said Rick Rosenburg, Head of Public Sector at The Modern Data Company.“Government agencies are under pressure to modernize data infrastructure, enable mission outcomes and comply with rapidly evolving policy mandates. By pairing DataOS with Carahsoft's experienced team and trusted partner ecosystem, we make it seamless for agencies to accelerate AI activation, unify data, accelerate analytics and securely unlock value across their organizations.”

DataOS is a fully interoperable, enterprise-grade data operating system that unifies siloed data without requiring migration. Unlike traditional data lakes or warehouses that rely on costly lift-and-shift approaches, DataOS enables agencies to virtually connect, govern and operationalize data in place, whether on-premise, in a private cloud or across multicloud environments. Agencies can accelerate AI, analytics and reporting initiatives while maintaining rigorous standards for data governance, lineage and regulatory compliance.

Built for scale, DataOS provides:

Universal data connectivity across existing systems, legacy platforms and cloud providers.

Policy as code and Zero Trust data access for consistent enforcement across organizational boundaries.

Automated metadata and data cataloging to discover and operationalize data assets.

Mission-ready data products that accelerate outcomes in cybersecurity, digital services, workforce transformation, benefits delivery, defense missions and research.



DataOS supports Government objectives aligned with Executive Order 14058 (Improving Customer Experience and Service Delivery), Federal Data Strategy, OMB M-19-18, Zero Trust data security strategies and emerging AI governance frameworks. By enabling configuration rather than migration, DataOS significantly reduces modernization risk, cost and time to value.

“The Modern Data Company's DataOS simplifies complex data infrastructures for Government agencies and drives enhanced insight, efficiency and innovation,” said Alex Whitworth, Sales Director who oversees the Modern Data Company Team at Carahsoft.“DataOS empowers agencies to integrate and govern data across complex environments without disrupting mission workloads. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with The Modern Data Company to improve data accessibility, strengthen security posture and accelerate digital transformation initiatives across the Public Sector.”

The Modern Data Company's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or .... Explore The Modern Data Company's solutions here.

About The Modern Data Company

The Modern Data Company is redefining the data landscape with DataOS, the world's first Data Operating System built to unify, govern, and operationalize enterprise data without migration. Trusted by public sector institutions and global enterprises, DataOS transforms fragmented data ecosystems into a secure, scalable, mission-ready data layer that powers analytics, AI, and digital modernization. Learn more at and to request a demo.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

