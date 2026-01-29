Supreme Court Stays UGC Regulation Students, Union Minister Giriraj Singh Hail Verdict

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 29 (IANS) The Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, saying that the new regulations appear prima facie vague and susceptible to misuse.

Following the apex court's order, celebrations were reported in parts of Nawada district, where members of the upper caste community expressed relief over the stay.

People gathered at public places, distributed sweets, and applied gulal, calling the decision a safeguard of constitutional equality.

Local residents and students said the court's stay protects Article 14 (Right to Equality) of the Constitution and prevents what they described as potential misuse of the proposed regulations.

Youths, who were celebrating the occasion, emphasised that their opposition was not directed at any community, but at provisions they believe could undermine merit-based opportunities.

Critics of the 2026 regulations have said that the provisions could discriminate against general category students and faculty, particularly in disciplinary and administrative processes.

Legal experts associated with the protests said that the rules lacked clear definitions and procedural safeguards, increasing the risk of arbitrary interpretation.

Student groups in Nawada said the Supreme Court's intervention has temporarily eased concerns about fairness and transparency in higher education governance.

Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh broke his silence after the court's stay, expressing gratitude to the Supreme Court through a social media post.

"I expressed my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The stay granted by the Supreme Court on the UGC regulations has brought great relief to the students, teachers, and educational institutions of the country. The Narendra Modi government is known for its commitment to inclusive development, unity, justice, balance, and the firm protection of constitutional values," Union Minister Singh said.

However, his remarks drew criticism on social media, with users questioning why he did not raise objections when the regulations were first notified.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh declined to comment on the issue when approached by journalists at the Patna Airport.

Several Bihar leaders had earlier remained silent despite nationwide debates over the UGC regulations.

Until the Supreme Court delivers a final judgment, higher education institutions across the country will continue to operate under the existing 2012 UGC guidelines.

The case is being closely watched by academic bodies, student organisations, and policymakers, as it could significantly influence the future framework for equity and governance in India's higher education system.