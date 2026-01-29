403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Stocks Finish Mixed as Fed Holds Interest Rates Steady
(MENAFN) US stock markets closed mixed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve decided to keep its policy rate unchanged, following three consecutive cuts late last year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.025%, or 12.19 points, finishing at 49,015.60. The Nasdaq rose 0.17%, or 40.35 points, to 23,857.45, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.01%, or 0.57 points, to 6,978.03.
The Fed maintained its policy rate at a target range of 3.5%–3.75%, citing that economic activity has been expanding at a “solid” pace. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could consider cutting rates once price pressures ease, explaining, “the effects of tariffs flowing through goods prices peaking and then starting to come down, assuming there are no new major tariff increases that are begun.”
Powell added, “And that’s what we expect to see over the course of this year. If we see that, that would be something that tells us that we can loosen policy.” He also noted that the US economic growth outlook is currently stronger than last year.
“If you look at the incoming data since the last meeting, (there is) clear improvement in the outlook for growth,” Powell said. “Inflation performed about as expected, and as I mentioned, some of the labor market data came in suggesting evidence of stabilization. So it’s overall a stronger forecast really.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.025%, or 12.19 points, finishing at 49,015.60. The Nasdaq rose 0.17%, or 40.35 points, to 23,857.45, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.01%, or 0.57 points, to 6,978.03.
The Fed maintained its policy rate at a target range of 3.5%–3.75%, citing that economic activity has been expanding at a “solid” pace. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could consider cutting rates once price pressures ease, explaining, “the effects of tariffs flowing through goods prices peaking and then starting to come down, assuming there are no new major tariff increases that are begun.”
Powell added, “And that’s what we expect to see over the course of this year. If we see that, that would be something that tells us that we can loosen policy.” He also noted that the US economic growth outlook is currently stronger than last year.
“If you look at the incoming data since the last meeting, (there is) clear improvement in the outlook for growth,” Powell said. “Inflation performed about as expected, and as I mentioned, some of the labor market data came in suggesting evidence of stabilization. So it’s overall a stronger forecast really.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment