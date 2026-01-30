Zelensky After Ivashchenko Briefing: Russia Preparing To Continue Assaults At Current Level
"Also today, the Chief of the Defense Intelligence, Oleh Ivashchenko, delivered his report, foremost on Russia's latest military plans and preparations. They, in Russia, are not preparing for a transition to peacetime. They are preparing to continue assaults at the current level – exactly as it is happening now," he said.Read also: Head of DIU met with unit commanders on Zaporizhzhia front
He added that Ukraine is sharing this information with its partners.
"The only factor that can change the situation is economic pressure on Russia. The economy and the corresponding losses from the war are what Russia will reckon with. Russia must run out of money for the war to start coming to an end. We will keep sharing with our partners instances of Chinese entities cooperating with Russia – the ways Russia is bypassing global sanctions over this war," Zelensky said.
Archive photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
