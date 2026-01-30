Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Awards Another 253 Service Members, 131 Posthumously

2026-01-30 07:06:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the decree to that effect, No. 89/2026 dated January 30, 2026, was published on the presidential website.

The document states that the awards were conferred for personal courage shown in defending Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the selfless fulfillment of military duty.

The servicemembers received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Danylo Halytsky, and "For Courage," as well as the medals "For Military Service to Ukraine," "Defender of the Fatherland," and "For Saving a Life."

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

UkrinForm

