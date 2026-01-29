403
Putin Set for Talks with UAE Leader in Russia
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin will convene with United Arab Emirates ruler Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on January 29 inside Russia for discussions centered on "bilateral ties," the Kremlin media service disclosed.
Beyond partnership matters, the two heads of state will address Middle Eastern tensions and broader global developments, according to official Kremlin statements.
The high-stakes meeting follows recent diplomatic activity in Abu Dhabi, where Russian and Ukrainian delegations engaged in two days of consultations last week—facilitated by US mediators—aimed at resolving the conflict that erupted in February 2022. Washington characterized those exchanges as "constructive."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed another round of US-brokered negotiations is scheduled for next week, with Abu Dhabi again serving as the venue.
The UAE has emerged as a key diplomatic broker, hosting successive talks as international pressure mounts to end the Russia-Ukraine war now entering its third year.
