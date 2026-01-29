Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin Set for Talks with UAE Leader in Russia

Putin Set for Talks with UAE Leader in Russia


2026-01-29 07:16:17
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin will convene with United Arab Emirates ruler Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on January 29 inside Russia for discussions centered on "bilateral ties," the Kremlin media service disclosed.

Beyond partnership matters, the two heads of state will address Middle Eastern tensions and broader global developments, according to official Kremlin statements.

The high-stakes meeting follows recent diplomatic activity in Abu Dhabi, where Russian and Ukrainian delegations engaged in two days of consultations last week—facilitated by US mediators—aimed at resolving the conflict that erupted in February 2022. Washington characterized those exchanges as "constructive."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed another round of US-brokered negotiations is scheduled for next week, with Abu Dhabi again serving as the venue.

The UAE has emerged as a key diplomatic broker, hosting successive talks as international pressure mounts to end the Russia-Ukraine war now entering its third year.

MENAFN29012026000045017169ID1110667783



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search