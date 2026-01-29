403
UN Reports Massive Displacement in Sudan’s Kordofan
(MENAFN) The United Nations issued a warning on Wednesday that ongoing clashes in Sudan’s Kordofan region have forced over 88,000 people to flee their homes in recent months. Humanitarian access remains extremely limited, leaving civilians in increasingly dire conditions.
"The situation in Dilling, which is South Kordofan state's second largest city, remains highly volatile. Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that access routes are still cut off, and the city's prolonged isolation has pushed conditions to crisis level," explained UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric during a press briefing.
Dujarric highlighted that relief efforts continue to face major obstacles, mentioning that "only a small number of non-governmental organizations" are able to operate "under severe constraints."
According to UN-affiliated partners, "half of Dilling's civilian population fled last year, while those who remain face critical shortages of food, health care, and other basic services."
Across the Kordofan region, Dujarric stated that the International Organization for Migration "estimates that more than 88,000 people were displaced between late October and mid-January because of the conflict."
Turning to Darfur, Dujarric reported that in North Darfur State, "civilians were reportedly killed and injured in drone strikes on Monday," leaving livelihoods destroyed and already fragile health facilities further strained.
He added that families fleeing El Fasher continue arriving in Tawila, emphasizing, "They need food, they need shelter, they need water, sanitation, hygiene, and nutrition support."
Dujarric urged Sudanese parties "to immediately de-escalate violence and engage in genuine dialogue towards an immediate cessation of hostilities," while calling on donors to "maintain and increase funding for our operations to ensure critical assistance reaches all those who need it."
