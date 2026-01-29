403
Germany Backs Syrian Government’s Authority Over National Security Forces
(MENAFN) Germany on Wednesday voiced backing for the Syrian government’s aim to exercise authority over security forces across the entire country.
Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told lawmakers during a parliamentary debate that Berlin seeks a secure and stable Syria and wants to strengthen cooperation with Damascus.
“The central government rightly insists that it — and not others — exercise the monopoly of force in all parts of Syria. And a fundamental agreement on this must also be possible in northeastern Syria,” Wadephul said.
He dismissed criticism from opposition lawmakers who argued that Germany had failed to pressure Damascus to halt military operations against the YPG/SDF, which have violated previous ceasefire agreements.
Wadephul stressed that Germany’s international partners — including the US, the UK, and France — also support Syria’s political process and the integration of northeastern Syria into a unified, sovereign state.
“It’s clear that this must happen peacefully, that it’s a process involving the gradual integration of the SDF forces into the Syrian army. We are working towards this, and ultimately, it will have to happen,” he added.
The minister also noted that Germany and its Western partners have expressed support for the 15-day ceasefire extension between the Syrian government and the SDF and are awaiting the implementation of agreements reached by the parties.
