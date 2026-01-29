403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron Condemns Russian Attacks, Vows Power Generators for Ukraine
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday denounced Russian strikes targeting civilians and energy infrastructure, pledging to send power generators to Ukraine to help residents endure the winter.
“Yesterday’s attack on a passenger train in the Kharkiv region is unacceptable. France strongly condemns Russian strikes against civilians and energy infrastructure. In the face of urgency, we are mobilizing. Following the G7+ meeting co-chaired by France, generators will be sent to Ukraine to help the population get through the winter,” Macron said on US social media platform X.
The statement followed a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Macron emphasized France’s ongoing support for Kyiv: “France’s position is clear: we will support Ukraine for as long as necessary so that it can defend itself and defeat the war of aggression waged by Russia. Ukraine can also count on France within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing. We continue to work to build the conditions for a just and lasting peace that guarantees the security of Ukraine and Europe.”
He added that European nations had agreed to remain fully engaged in discussions as part of the ongoing peace talks.
“France also remains determined to increase pressure on Russia for as long as it evades peace. We are working on new sanctions at the European level and will continue our efforts to disrupt the shadow fleet,” Macron said.
“Yesterday’s attack on a passenger train in the Kharkiv region is unacceptable. France strongly condemns Russian strikes against civilians and energy infrastructure. In the face of urgency, we are mobilizing. Following the G7+ meeting co-chaired by France, generators will be sent to Ukraine to help the population get through the winter,” Macron said on US social media platform X.
The statement followed a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Macron emphasized France’s ongoing support for Kyiv: “France’s position is clear: we will support Ukraine for as long as necessary so that it can defend itself and defeat the war of aggression waged by Russia. Ukraine can also count on France within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing. We continue to work to build the conditions for a just and lasting peace that guarantees the security of Ukraine and Europe.”
He added that European nations had agreed to remain fully engaged in discussions as part of the ongoing peace talks.
“France also remains determined to increase pressure on Russia for as long as it evades peace. We are working on new sanctions at the European level and will continue our efforts to disrupt the shadow fleet,” Macron said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment