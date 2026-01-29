403
Germany Dismisses 2027 Timeline for Ukraine’s EU Accession
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday that Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union by 2027, firmly rejecting that year as a realistic accession target.
Speaking at a briefing in Berlin, Merz said Germany has already conveyed its position to Washington, stating that "Ukraine's accession on January 1, 2027, is out of the question. It is not possible. All members—including Ukraine—who wish to join the European Union at a later date must meet the Copenhagen criteria.”
Those criteria, adopted in 1993, set out the political, economic, and legal benchmarks required for EU membership. They include the presence of stable democratic institutions, a viable market economy, and the ability to implement and enforce EU laws.
Merz underlined that EU enlargement is typically a lengthy process. “The processes usually take several years. Ukraine must have the prospect of becoming a member of the European Union, but this is a long-term process,” he said.
He also argued that Kyiv’s immediate attention should remain on ongoing diplomatic efforts, particularly talks involving the United States and Russia being held in Abu Dhabi, while expressing guarded optimism about the possibility of an agreement.
Russia and Ukraine held discussions on Friday and Saturday aimed at exploring potential peace settlement options, with the talks facilitated by US mediation, according to reports.
Ukraine formally applied for EU membership shortly after the conflict with Russia erupted in 2022 and has consistently advocated for a fast-tracked path into the bloc, viewing integration as a key pillar of its security strategy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly framed EU membership as essential not only for Ukraine but for the continent as a whole. "Ukraine’s accession to the European Union is one of the key security guarantees not only for us, but also for all of Europe," he wrote on US social media company X after a recent conversation with Austria’s chancellor.
He reiterated Kyiv’s push for a fixed timeline, adding: "That is why we are speaking about a concrete date – 2027 – and we count on partners’ support for our position,” he added.
