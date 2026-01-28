Jessica Kolbusz

Dr Kolbusz is an Oceanographer at the Deep-Sea Research Centre. Her research involves understanding the physical environment of the hadopelagic using oceanographic observations. Synthesis of this oceanographic data contributes to understanding the ecology of abyssal plains, trenches and the hadal zone.

