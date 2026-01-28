Jessica Kolbusz
- Research Fellow, School of Biological Sciences, The University of Western Australia
Dr Kolbusz is an Oceanographer at the Deep-Sea Research Centre. Her research involves understanding the physical environment of the hadopelagic using oceanographic observations. Synthesis of this oceanographic data contributes to understanding the ecology of abyssal plains, trenches and the hadal zone.Experience
- –present Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia
- 2022 The University of Western Australia, PhD
