Swiss Politician Sanija Ameti Handed Suspended Sentence For Shooting At Jesus Image
The case centred on an incident in 2024, when she fired shots at a religious image and later shared photos of it online.
+ Swiss politician resigns after firing shots at Jesus picture
At the end of the hearing on Wednesday, Zurich District Court handed the former Zurich Liberal Green Party parliamentarian a suspended sentence of 60 daily fines of CHF50 ($65) each. The 34‐year‐old defendant declined to speak throughout the proceedings.
Her lawyer had called for her to be acquitted, while the prosecutor sought a suspended 100 daily fines of CHF100 each and a CHF2,500 fine.
+ Liberal Green party members criticise handling of Ameti affair
Ameti is a member of Zurich's city council. She was elected for the Liberal Green Party, but quit the party after it launched expulsion proceedings over the alleged offences. She is not seeking re‐election in the municipal vote on March 8.
