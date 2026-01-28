Gujarat Govt Approves Rs 2,630 Crore Project To Widen Ahmedabadmehsana Highway

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 28 (IANS) The Gujarat Cabinet has approved a Rs 2,630 crore project to widen the 51-km Ahmedabad–Mehsana highway into an eight-lane corridor, a move aimed at easing congestion on one of the busiest arterial roads connecting Ahmedabad with north Gujarat.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state government spokesperson and Minister Jitu Vaghani said on Wednesday.

Minister Vaghani said the project covers the 51.60-km stretch from Adalaj to Palavasna Circle in Mehsana and is expected to benefit commuters and residents across Mehsana, Patan and Banaskantha districts.

"This highway is a vital link between Ahmedabad and North Gujarat. With the approval of this project, a long-pending demand of the region will be addressed," he added.

According to government officials, the highway was upgraded to four lanes in 1999, with service roads provided along both sides.

However, traffic volume has increased substantially over the years.

A recent traffic survey showed that more than one lakh vehicles use the route daily, placing significant strain on the existing infrastructure.

In view of the rising traffic load, the state Cabinet cleared the proposal to expand the main carriageway to eight lanes and construct seven-metre-wide service roads on both sides throughout the stretch.

Providing details of the design, Minister Vaghani said the project includes the construction of a 6.10-km elevated corridor through Kalol city to reduce congestion caused by local traffic.

The elevated section will connect five existing overbridges and flyovers, allowing highway traffic to bypass the city without disruption.

"This will ensure smoother movement through traffic while minimising interference from urban traffic," he added.

All existing bridges, pipe culverts and box culverts along the route will be widened to match the eight-lane configuration.

The plan also includes the construction of eight flyovers, including two at Shertha and additional new flyovers at Rajpur Bhasariya, Jagudan and Mevad.

Four-lane flyovers will be added or expanded at Kalol and Chhatral.

In addition, eight underpasses will be built at key locations to improve local connectivity and safety.

These include two near Shertha, one near IFFCO Kalol, two within Kalol city, one near Chhatral, and one each near Nandasan and Ganeshpura.

A new four-lane railway overbridge will also be constructed alongside the existing Kalol railway overbridge.

Minister Vaghani said tenders for the project would be issued shortly, and once awarded, the work is planned to be completed within two years.

Officials said the eight-laning of the highway is expected to reduce travel time, save fuel and lower the risk of accidents, while supporting economic activity across Mehsana, Patan and Banaskantha districts.

Gujarat has emerged as one of India's leading states in infrastructure development, with sustained investments in roads, ports, industrial corridors, urban transport and energy networks.

The state has built an extensive highway and expressway network to improve regional and interstate connectivity, while projects such as metro rail systems, upgraded airports and logistics hubs are strengthening urban mobility and trade.

Gujarat's strong port infrastructure along its long coastline has supported industrial growth and exports, complemented by power surplus status and large-scale renewable energy projects. Together, these initiatives have played a key role in boosting economic activity, attracting investment and improving ease of movement for people and goods across the state.