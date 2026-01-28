Prestigepeo Expands West Coast Footprint With Acquisition Of O2 Employment Services

This acquisition-PrestigePEO's sixth-strengthens its presence in the western United States and enhances its ability to offer employers premium benefits, advanced HR technology, and comprehensive outsourcing services nationwide. Founded in 2001, O2 Employment Services has earned a strong reputation among small- and mid-sized businesses for providing full-service employment solutions and compliance expertise within the nation's most complex and heavily regulated labor markets.

“PrestigePEO is thrilled to partner with O2 Employment Services. The company's strong leadership and talented team of professionals have built an impressive West Coast presence and reputation,” said Andrew Lubash, Founder and CEO of PrestigePEO.“We look forward to joining forces to expand our service delivery to employers and brokers throughout the region.”

O2 Employment Services' team is remaining in place, ensuring continuity for clients while also supporting PrestigePEO's market expansion.“O2 has built trusted, long-term relationships through its client-focused approach and holistic employment support,” said Heidi Pond, Co-founder and CEO of O2 Employment Services.“Joining PrestigePEO allows us to scale that mission, expand our capabilities, and deliver even greater value to businesses in California and beyond.”

Lubash added,“Heidi Pond has built a strong company with a community-focused, service-oriented culture. As PrestigePEO continues to expand organically and through acquisitions, this partnership is a powerful opportunity to align values and support employers navigating the complexities of the country's most regulated employment environments.”

About PrestigePEO

About O2 Employment Services