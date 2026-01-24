403
Europe’s Dependence on US Payment Systems Sparks Urgency
(MENAFN) Europe’s dependence on US-controlled payment infrastructures leaves the bloc vulnerable to political leverage and potential economic disruption, warned the chair of the European Parliament’s economic and monetary affairs committee on Wednesday.
"I must admit that I am concerned when I hear the president's speech," Aurore Lalucq stated, referencing comments made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Lalucq highlighted that critical weaknesses are being ignored, noting that digital technologies and payment platforms were largely missing from current policy discussions.
"But that is where our fragility lies today," she remarked. "Almost all of our payment systems today are American."
She cautioned that US President Donald Trump could abruptly sever Europe’s access to these systems.
"Donald Trump can cut them off overnight. He has already done so," Lalucq said, citing past instances of pressure applied to International Criminal Court judges and challenges to the rule of law.
Urging swift measures, Lalucq revealed she had submitted a “very specific request” to the European Commission.
"I urgently request that you organize a meeting in the coming weeks, next week, to create an Airbus of payment systems," she emphasized, asserting that establishing such an initiative would not require substantial expenditure.
