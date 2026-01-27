403
Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah-Linked Sites
(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces announced that it conducted aerial attacks on multiple targets associated with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Sunday. These assaults unfolded against the backdrop of continuing friction along the Israel-Lebanon frontier.
According to the Israeli military, the action followed what it described as “violations of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” as stated in an official communiqué.
The IDF reported that positions linked to Hezbollah in the Bir al-Sansal region and within the Bekaa Valley were struck. It added that Jawad Basma, identified by the military as a Hezbollah operative connected to weapons production, was killed during the strikes.
In a separate announcement, the Israeli army said it also killed Muhammad al-Husseini in the village of Arzoun, describing him as Hezbollah’s artillery commander.
IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee noted that al-Husseini was also employed as a school teacher.
A news agency reported that several southern Lebanese villages, among them Bouslaiya and Aita al-Shaab, were hit in the latest round of bombardments.
The Lebanese Health Ministry stated that an attack on a warehouse in Khirbet Selm, located in the Bint Jbeil district, resulted in at least one fatality and left another individual wounded.
The news agency further said that a separate strike in Derdghaya, east of the southern coastal city of Tyre, caused the death of another person.
