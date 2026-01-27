Richtech Robotics Collaborates With Microsoft To Advance Agentic AI In Real-World Robotics Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joint engineering effort with Microsoft AI Co-Innovation Labs enhances Richtech's ADAM robot and extends intelligent automation across physical environments

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics”), a U.S.-based provider of AI-driven robots operating in commercial and industrial environments, today announced a hands-on collaboration with Microsoft through the Microsoft AI Co-Innovation Labs to jointly develop and deploy agentic artificial intelligence capabilities in real-world robotic systems.

Through close collaboration between Richtech Robotics' engineering team and Microsoft's AI Co-Innovation Labs, the companies worked together to enhance Richtech Robotics' ADAM robot with adaptive intelligence powered by Azure AI. The collaboration focused on applying vision, voice, and autonomous reasoning to physical environments, enabling robots to move beyond task execution and support more contextual, conversational, and operationally aware interactions.

Richtech Robotics and Microsoft enhanced ADAM with additional layers of context awareness, allowing the robot to incorporate signals such as time of day, weather, and promotions, respond more naturally to customer preferences, and apply vision-based models to maintain speed and quality during peak demand. These capabilities also support operational awareness, including notifying staff of ingredient or equipment issues before disruptions occur. These capabilities are designed to support smoother workflows and more responsive customer interactions in retail environments.

While ADAM serves as a flagship example, the collaboration demonstrates how agentic AI capabilities can be applied across a range of physical environments, including logistics, hospitality, manufacturing, and other operational settings where real-time perception, reasoning, and reliability are essential. By combining physical robotics with cloud-based AI models, Richtech Robotics can apply software-driven intelligence across its portfolio to improve operational visibility, service quality, and performance without requiring extensive new hardware investments.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft reflects a shared focus on applying advanced AI to practical, real-world use cases,” said Wayne Huang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Richtech Robotics.“By working closely with the Microsoft AI Co-Innovation Labs, our teams were able to jointly develop and deploy intelligent capabilities that strengthen reliability, enhance customer interactions, and support scalable automation across physical environments.”

The collaboration underscores Richtech Robotics' continued investment in data-driven automation and physical AI, leveraging cloud intelligence, perception, and autonomous reasoning to improve performance across commercial and industrial applications.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics develops advanced robotic solutions and the data infrastructure that makes its robots more intelligent. Guided by three strategic pillars - Industrial, Commercial, and Data Services - Richtech Robotics aims to deliver dependable automation, consistent service performance, and continuous AI-driven improvement at scale. From factory floors to hospitality venues, our robots work alongside people to enhance efficiency, precision, and quality. Learn more at , and connect with us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“forecast,”“estimate,”“expect,” and“intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics' current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the impact of the parties' collaboration on agentic artificial intelligence capabilities in real-world Robotics systems; and risks related to Richtech Robotics' ability to realize the benefits of the collaboration described herein. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics' Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on January 20, 2026, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Richtech Robotics' forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics' forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics' business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics' forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

