Evgo Races Ahead On NACS With Nearly 100 Stalls Live Today, Hundreds More Coming In 2026

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the“Company”), one of the nation's largest providers of public fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), announced new plans to roll out NACS connectors to meet consumer demand. Following its successful 2025 pilot, during which the Company installed nearly 100 NACS connectors across 22 major metropolitan areas, EVgo plans to accelerate deployment to reach more than 500 NACS connectors installed by the end of this year.

NACS connectors will be installed at both existing and new locations to serve both Tesla drivers and the growing number of new vehicle models equipped with the NACS inlet. With more than 80% of new EVs sold in North America expected to be NACS compatible by 2030, EVgo's NACS deployment plans are designed to broaden its existing customer base and increase throughput while meeting anticipated consumer demand1. In 2026, EVgo intends to deploy additional NACS stalls in key markets with increasing NACS vehicle penetration including Austin, Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit and San Francisco. By the end of 2026, EVgo plans to offer NACS charging in more than 25 states.

Most sites will feature two to four NACS connectors with flexibility to expand as demand grows. EVgo will continue to monitor customer behavior and can add more NACS connectors where needed to ensure drivers have convenient access.

“Increasing the share of NACS connectors on EVgo's high-power network means more EV drivers will have access to public fast charging near their everyday amenities like grocery stores, shopping and restaurants,” said Badar Khan, CEO of EVgo.“We are already seeing an increase in NACS throughput on our network, and with more than 35 NACS models expected on American roads by the end of the year, we expect that to grow as we add more connectors throughout the country.”

Drivers of eligible NACS vehicles, including Tesla vehicles, can enroll in Autocharge+ through the EVgo app and automatically start their charging session at EVgo's NACS locations, with no adapter needed. Most EV drivers with CCS vehicles can also enroll in Autocharge+, which enabled over 5 million sessions on the EVgo network since its launch in 2022.

“Backed by rigorous testing at the EVgo Innovation Lab, we launched not only a market-leading product with our liquid-cooled NACS cables, but also a great customer experience by expanding Autocharge+ compatibility to serve both NACS and CCS drivers,” said Alex Keros, Senior VP of Product at EVgo.

1 NACS Connector Revolution (SAE J3400)

