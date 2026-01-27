403
US Boosts Army Presence in Mideast Amid Tensions with Iran
(MENAFN) The United States has significantly increased its military footprint in the Middle East as tensions with Iran escalate, even as President Donald Trump expressed hope that force will not be necessary.
The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, along with its strike group, has entered the US Central Command’s area of responsibility in the western Indian Ocean, positioning the carrier within rapid striking distance of Iran, officials said. The deployment includes multiple guided-missile destroyers armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles.
US military sources noted that if directed by the White House, the carrier could launch operations within a day or two. Additional reports stated that the carrier’s current location would allow for faster support of potential US operations targeting Iran.
The military buildup coincides with intelligence assessments indicating that Iran’s leadership is at its most fragile point since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, though officials said the administration has not yet decided on specific actions.
Pentagon officials confirmed that roughly a dozen additional F-15E strike aircraft have been sent to the region to enhance operational capability. The US has also deployed extra Patriot and THAAD missile defense systems to safeguard American forces against potential retaliation from Iranian short- and medium-range missiles.
Long-range bombers based in the United States remain on heightened alert. The Pentagon raised the alert level about two weeks ago after the president requested military response options following Iran’s crackdown on protests.
In public remarks, Trump described the deployments as a precaution. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, he said the US had an “armada” heading to the region but emphasized his hope that it would not need to be used.
