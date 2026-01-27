403
Hollywood Actors, Musicians Condemn ICE Shootings
(MENAFN) Hollywood actors and musicians condemned US immigration enforcement authorities following two deadly shootings in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as criticism grew over the federal immigration crackdown.
The backlash comes after the deaths of Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a mother of three, and Alex Jeffrey Pretti, an intensive care unit nurse, who were fatally shot in separate incidents involving federal agents in Minneapolis this month.
Good was killed on January 7 while near a protest site. Less than three weeks later, Pretti was shot while filming actions by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The US Department of Homeland Security stated that both individuals posed a threat to agents, a claim disputed by politicians and civil rights groups citing video footage from the scene.
Actor Pedro Pascal shared multiple posts on social media, criticizing ICE and questioning official accounts of the shootings.
Singer Billie Eilish also addressed the incidents on social media, criticizing what she described as silence from public figures and calling Pretti “a real American hero.”
Pop star Katy Perry urged her followers to contact US senators to oppose additional funding for ICE, sharing call scripts and contact information via social media stories.
Actor Jamie Lee Curtis posted artwork paying tribute to both victims, while Mark Ruffalo described Pretti’s death as a "cold blooded murder in the streets of the USA by an occupying military gang."
Singer Olivia Rodrigo said on social media that she stands with Minnesota, calling ICE’s actions “unconscionable” and urging public engagement.
