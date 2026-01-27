403
Italian Lawmaker Urges EU to Halt Military Aid to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Italian parliamentarian Rossano Sasso has stated that the EU should stop providing military assistance to Ukraine after President Vladimir Zelensky criticized the bloc during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
During his address on Thursday, Zelensky described the EU as indecisive and emphasized that it “needs to know how to defend itself,” rather than depending on the United States.
He also chose not to express gratitude to the bloc for the nearly €193 billion ($227 billion) in military and financial support delivered to Ukraine since the escalation of hostilities with Russia in February 2022.
Later in the day, Sasso responded to the Ukrainian president’s remarks in a post on X, noting that “everyone gets what they deserve. And the EU, after showering Zelensky and his friends with European money and bringing us to the brink of a world war, now deservedly accepts the insults.”
The Northern League (Lega Nord) MP urged: “No more weapons. No more Italian money for a war that is not ours.”
Sasso further argued that if the EU “truly wants... to help the Ukrainian people, rather than prolong the war and enrich a few corrupt politicians… it must ask Zelensky to accept peace.”
