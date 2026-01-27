403
Indonesia Landslide Death Toll Rises as Search Continues for Missing
(MENAFN) The death toll from a landslide in West Java, Indonesia, has risen to 38 as rescue teams continue searching for dozens of people reported missing, according to officials.
Search and rescue personnel recovered four additional bodies from the site on Tuesday.
Authorities have so far identified 20 victims and returned them to their families, while approximately 61 people remain unaccounted for.
The National Disaster Management Agency said around 800 personnel are involved in ongoing search and rescue operations. The disaster has displaced at least 685 residents, who have been moved to safer locations.
Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Muhammad Ali reported that 23 soldiers were caught in the landslide during a training exercise. Four soldiers have been confirmed dead, and 19 are still missing.
The landslide struck a village in West Bandung Regency on Saturday, burying multiple homes under mud and debris. Rescue efforts continue amid challenging terrain, and forecasts of moderate to very heavy rainfall in the coming days threaten to further complicate operations.
