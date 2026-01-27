9-Year-Old Indian Schoolboy Wins 1 Kilo Of Gold In Dubai Jewellery Group's Mega Raffle

Aniketh Ramakrishnan Nair, a 9-year old Indian school boy residing in the UAE, was the lucky winner of 1 kilo gold in the biggest gold promotion of the season organised by Dubai Jewellery Group as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 2025-26. The life‐changing prize, worth over AED half a million, was awarded recently, adding yet another heart‐warming story to DSF's tradition of creating unforgettable moments for residents and visitors. The winning coupon was issued against a jewellery purchase made by Aniketh's family at a participating Dubai Jewellery Group outlet during the festival promotion period. The draw was conducted in the presence of representatives from Dubai Jewellery Group and the concerned regulatory authorities.

Aniketh received 1 kilo gold from Tawhid Abdulla - Chairman Dubai Jewellery Group. Announcing this, Mr. Tawhid said that this is a momentous occasion.“Over the years, Dubai Jewellery Group's DSF promotions have been instrumental in bringing a positive change in the lives of numerous residents and visitors. On behalf of the Dubai Jewellery Group and all participating outlets, I extend my congratulations to Aniketh. Awarding 1-kilo gold prize during DSF is a celebration of trust, transparency, and shared joy. The excitement of a young winner perfectly symbolizes the magic of Dubai Shopping Festival and the enduring appeal of gold. This is a very special moment-not just for the young winner and his family, but for all of us in the jewellery industry of Dubai. It goes without saying that the entire DSF promotion was designed to reward shoppers and reinforce Dubai's position as one of the world's most exciting destinations for gold and jewellery. This time, across the Dubai Shopping Festival promotion, shoppers were provided with the opportunity to win up to 5 kilos of gold. Our records indicate that the promotion has seen strong participation from residents and tourists alike, driven by attractive offers across hundreds of stores and the opportunity to win significant prizes throughout the festival.”

According to Mr. father of Aniketh,“Dubai is a city of dreams. Never in our wildest dreams did we think that a purchase we made for our parents when they visited us last month would help us to win the DSF gold jewellery draw grand prize. I am extremely happy that the raffle ticket bearing the name of Aniketh was picked up from the thousands of raffles during the draw. We will set aside a major portion of the prize for the future education of our children. We are thankful to the organisers for giving everyone who visit this country the chance to experience such extraordinary happiness.”

