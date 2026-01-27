403
Congo Leaders Meet to Address Eastern DR Congo
(MENAFN) President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of the Congo (Congo) and President Felix Tshisekedi of the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) convened to discuss potential solutions to the ongoing conflict in eastern DR Congo, the Nguesso administration announced on Sunday.
Tshisekedi arrived in Oyo, situated in central Congo, on Saturday. The two presidents then engaged in a private, one-on-one discussion, with the security challenges in eastern DR Congo being the primary topic of their conversation.
According to Brazzaville, Tshisekedi informed reporters after the meeting that he sought the guidance of Denis Sassou Nguesso, whom he referred to as a “sage of Africa.”
“He [Denis Sassou Nguesso] is an elder of the region, a head of state who is very influential in the region, so it was normal to come and brief him on the development of events in the DR Congo, which is quite normal,” Tshisekedi told the press at the conclusion of their meeting.
Tshisekedi noted that the situation in the eastern part of the country continues to be marked by what he called an “unjust and barbaric war,” stressing that although peace initiatives have been launched and agreements reached by the parties, some of these commitments remain unfulfilled.
In a separate statement shared on X, Kinshasa indicated that the two leaders also discussed matters related to enhancing bilateral cooperation between their countries.
