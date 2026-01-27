403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Investigates Top General for Alleged Corruption
(MENAFN) China has initiated a probe into its highest-ranking military officer, Zhang Youxia, the Defense Ministry announced.
Zhang, who serves as a member of the Communist Party’s Politburo and as vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC)—the nation’s foremost military authority led by President Xi Jinping—is accused of “serious violations of discipline and law,” according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense on Saturday. Another senior military leader, CMC member Liu Zhenli, is reportedly facing investigation on similar charges.
At 74 years old, Zhang has been part of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) since 1968 and has continued in his role beyond China’s standard military retirement age.
Several Western media organizations have speculated that Zhang may have shared sensitive information about China’s nuclear program with the United States and received substantial bribes in return for career promotions. Beijing has yet to confirm these allegations.
The state-controlled Global Times highlighted an editorial published Sunday in the PLA’s official newspaper, the PLA Daily, emphasizing that officials found guilty of corruption will be “dealt with without leniency,” irrespective of their rank.
Since beginning his third term as China’s president in 2023, Xi Jinping has stepped up anti-corruption measures targeting both the military and the Communist Party’s Politburo. He has maintained that corruption threatens the nation’s progress and erodes party discipline.
Zhang, who serves as a member of the Communist Party’s Politburo and as vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC)—the nation’s foremost military authority led by President Xi Jinping—is accused of “serious violations of discipline and law,” according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense on Saturday. Another senior military leader, CMC member Liu Zhenli, is reportedly facing investigation on similar charges.
At 74 years old, Zhang has been part of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) since 1968 and has continued in his role beyond China’s standard military retirement age.
Several Western media organizations have speculated that Zhang may have shared sensitive information about China’s nuclear program with the United States and received substantial bribes in return for career promotions. Beijing has yet to confirm these allegations.
The state-controlled Global Times highlighted an editorial published Sunday in the PLA’s official newspaper, the PLA Daily, emphasizing that officials found guilty of corruption will be “dealt with without leniency,” irrespective of their rank.
Since beginning his third term as China’s president in 2023, Xi Jinping has stepped up anti-corruption measures targeting both the military and the Communist Party’s Politburo. He has maintained that corruption threatens the nation’s progress and erodes party discipline.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment