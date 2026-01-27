403
Uganda Refutes Opposition Crackdown Accusations
(MENAFN) Uganda has rejected claims of systematically pursuing political opponents in the aftermath of last week's contentious presidential vote.
Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi confirmed Tuesday that authorities had detained individuals, but insisted enforcement actions targeted only those who created "problems."
Baryomunsi outlined two distinct arrest categories: first, those who "wanted to cause violence simply because the candidate they supported lost the elections," and second, "criminal gangs who were mobilized by their leaders to turn this election period as launching time to cause civil unrest in the country."
"The category that was plotting such kind of violence has been arrested and those that are on the run will be got and apprehended as the law requires," he added.
Security forces have allegedly intensified operations against opposition figures following the January 15 ballot. Opposition challenger Robert Kyagulanyi, widely known as Bobi Wine, has remained concealed since incumbent Yoweri Museveni secured victory with 71% against Wine's 24%.
Wine denounced the outcome as "fake," claiming widespread electoral manipulation. The opposition leader has warned of a "silent massacre" targeting his supporters, asserting via social media that election violence claimed over 100 lives—though no corroborating evidence has surfaced.
His allegations follow statements by Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba—Museveni's son, Uganda's army commander, and potential heir—who acknowledged security forces eliminated 22 opposition "terrorists" during electoral disturbances.
David Lewis Rubongoya, secretary-general of Wine's National Unity Platform (NUP), reported multiple party officials are either disappeared or detained nationwide.
During Sunday's victory address, Museveni branded the NUP as "terrorists," accusing the organization of attempting violent subversion of electoral outcomes.
US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Jim Risch condemned the polls as "a hollow exercise, staged to legitimize President Yoweri Museveni's seventh term and four decades in power."
"But even more so than Tanzania, Uganda is a key regional security partner to the United States. Yet, its ruling regime prioritizes domestic control through political violence, abductions, imprisonment, intimidation of opponents, and the misuse of state resources to maintain its grip on power," Risch noted.
He pressed the Trump administration to reassess bilateral relations with Kampala, "beginning with a review of whether sanctions are warranted under existing authorities against specific actors, including General Muhoozi Kainerugaba."
Uganda has never witnessed peaceful presidential succession since achieving independence in 1962, though Museveni's allies attribute decades of comparative stability and economic expansion to his leadership.
